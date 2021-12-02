Covid-19: Christchurch KFC among new locations of interest

KFC Colombo street in the Christchurch suburb of Sydenham was named as a location of interest on Thursday afternoon by the Ministry of Health.

KFC. (Source: istock.com)

The case is a child who had travelled from London to Auckland via Doha and is currently isolating at home with family.

The positive case related to the border was reported in the community last weekend, according to the ministry.

Those who were in the KFC restaurant between 4pm and 4.30pm last Sunday the 28th of November are asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days.

People experiencing symptoms should get a test and stay at home until getting a negative test result, the ministry says.

A Taupō McDonald's and a Nelson Warehouse were also listed as a locations of interest in the 4pm update on Thursday afternoon.

Click here to view the full locations of interest list.

It comes as there are 172 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Thursday.

The cases are in Auckland (142), Waikato (15), Bay of Plenty (1), Lakes (2), Manawatū (1) and Nelson-Tasman (9).

In addition to this, the Ministry of Health has confirmed three more positive cases of Covid-19 in New Plymouth late on Thursday afternoon.

The three cases are one adult and two children, all part of the same household. The family have a known link to an existing case in Rotorua.