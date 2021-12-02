10 new Covid cases recorded in Nelson

There are ten new Covid-19 cases in the Nelson region on Thursday, the Ministry of Health reports.

Nelson (file image). (Source: istock.com)

This takes the number of active cases in the region to 14. These cases are made up of two clusters, with 11 in one and three in the other. A possible connection between the two clusters is being investigated by the ministry.

The Ministry says one of the new cases will be officially added to Friday's figures as it came in after the cut off time.

Two schools in Nelson, Enner Glynn School and Broadgreen Intermediate, have had cases. Both schools have temporarily closed while a risk assessment is undertaken and close contacts are identified.

On Thursday morning, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there was "no plan" to put Nelson in the Red level despite its growing case numbers.

Four new locations of interest in Nelson were added to the ministry’s website on Wednesday afternoon.

Another location of interest - Kiwi Bakery - has been added on Thursday and has two entries.

The first is on Friday November 26 between 12.05pm and 12.20pm, while the second is on Monday November 29 with the same time period listed.

People in the Nelson-Tasman region are asked to check this page as it is updated regularly.

Testing is available at four locations in the region on Thursday: