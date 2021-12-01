Stan Walker, Hayley Sproull to host Aotearoa Music Awards

The Great Kiwi Bakeoff host Hayley Sproull and chart-topping singer Stan Walker have been announced as the hosts of this year’s Aotearoa Music Awards | Ngā Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa as it moves to its new home on TVNZ.

Stan Walker. (Source: TVNZ)

The pair will team-up for a special live television event screening on Friday, December 17 at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in Auckland's Aotea Centre at 8.30pm, TVNZ said in a media release.

New Zealand’s top artists - including Harper Finn, L.A.B, Teeks and Troy Kingi - will take centre stage for the 56th annual awards to celebrate the best of the local music scene.

There will also be a special In Memoriam performance by Goldsmith Baynes.

“I’m so proud to be presenting the Aotearoa Music Awards, alongside one of our very best - Stan Walker,” Sproull said of her awards debut.

“I have always loved music, whether it was Mozart or Blindspott, Savage or Alien Weaponry, but 10-year-old competitive concert pianist Hayley Sproull would never have imagined hosting these awards. I just hope my little inner classical girl feels cool enough amongst all these rock stars of our industry!”

The Great Kiwi Bakeoff host Hayley Sproull. (Source: TVNZ)

Third-time host Walker is no less excited as he prepares to open the show with a performance of his latest single Come Back Home.

“I can’t wait to celebrate Aotearoa music; it’s the music that brings us hope, life, joy and healing. I’m blessed to share in that with so many incredible artists and musicians here in Aotearoa,” he said.

“Join us and celebrate together our waiata, ngā korokoro tūī me ngā ringapuoro o ngā waiata rōreka o Aotearoa. Hei reira, see you there!”

The awards up for grabs include the TVNZ Te Waiata Tōtahi o te Tau | Single of the Year, Spotify Te Kaituhura Puoro Toa o te Tau | Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Recorded Music NZ Te Pukaemi o te Tau | Album of the Year.

Kiwis can also get behind their favourite artists by voting for the Humm People’s Choice award, beginning on Thursday, December 2.

The 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards will be broadcast live on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ OnDemand.