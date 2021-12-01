Olympic champ Twigg and wife Charlotte expecting first child

Olympic champion rower Emma Twigg and her wife Charlotte have announced they're expecting their first child.

Emma Twigg and wife Charlotte pose with an ultrasound of their son.

Twigg shared the news on social media with a picture of the couple holding up an ultrasound of their boy.

“Family photo shoot went well today. Got some black and whites developed. Turns out the little man is photogenic.” the post read.

The couple had plenty congratulating them in responses to the post, including fellow Olympian Tyla Nathan-Wong and Paralympic great Sophie Pascoe.

The couple were married in January 2020, having met in 2018, before Twigg returned to the water in Tokyo to claim her long-sought-after gold medal in the women's single sculls earlier this year.

Twigg had retired from rowing after a second fourth-place finish in the final of the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics but after winning gold, she thanked Charlotte for changing her "philosophy on life".

“It’s been such a ride for a long time,” Charlotte told 1News at the time. “I Just burst into tears, to be honest.”

“I think it's her dreams come true,” she said. “She's worked 20 years for this.”

The latest addition to the Twigg family is due in April 2022.