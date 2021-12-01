NZ teams unite to ensure trans-Tasman sport still goes ahead

Source: 1News

Super Rugby teams are set to join forces with other Kiwi sides competing in trans-Tasman competitions to make sure their leagues go ahead next year - with games in New Zealand.

The start to the 2022 rugby season remains up in the air, with teams struggling to get into Aotearoa and then facing the new self-isolation rules.

Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge said a pitch to the Government is imminent.

“We need to do some work and make it difficult for them to say no,” he said.

The new year rules mean incoming teams must self-isolate for seven days, meaning no training or playing during that time.

The Super Rugby sides hope they can be a “trial” for the Government.

“If you're in for three days, in and out, with testing and with strong management around it, you're a lower risk or impact than letting anyone in through the border,” Mansbridge said.

The Warriors, Phoenix, Breakers and more are all adding to the tailored plan too to make 2022 easier than 2021.

New Zealand Rugby head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum said Sport NZ is also involved.

“We'll just work though with Sport New Zealand but absolutely a cross-sport solution would be something we'd love to be part of,” Lendrum said.

“This never used to be part of the job - now its constantly part of everyone's job at a people level that is really challenging.”

