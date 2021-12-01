Covid shots, treatments keep ICU numbers low - Bloomfield

Source: 1News

Covid-19 vaccinations and treatments are keeping more people out of ICU in Auckland’s Delta outbreak, Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

One month ago, the Government’s official modelling suggested cases would rise to about 1400 a week by the end of November.

The model predicted that would result in 150 new Covid-19-related hospitalisations in a week. Of that, an estimated 11 of them - or about 7.3 per cent - would need intensive care.

The Director-General of Health on Wednesday showed the latest modelling by Dr Gary Jackson, Counties Manukau DHB’s Director of Population Health. It painted a better picture.

The modelling better reflected what had happened in the past month, where ICU bed usage had “very much levelled off” in Auckland, Bloomfield said.

Across the Northland, Waitematā, Auckland and Counties Manukau DHBs, he said while 11 to 12 per cent of recent Covid-19 cases were still ending up in hospital, only about 3 per cent ended up needing ICU-level care.

Covid-19 modelling for Northern Region DHBs, December 1.

Covid-19 modelling for Northern Region DHBs, December 1. (Source: Supplied)

Bloomfield said clinicians were keeping up with the latest treatments around the world, which was helping make an impact. This included the use of antivirals, dexamethasone, and oxygen earlier on in treatment,

Vaccinations were also helping prevent serious illness, he said.

“Just a demonstration here of the impacts vaccination is having in Auckland on hospitalisations and ICU bed use. It all reinforces the benefits of vaccination,” Bloomfield said.

“That remains the very best thing people can do. If you haven’t been vaccinated, please do that. It’s also one of the best ways we can continue to protect people who can’t be vaccinated, including our tamariki.”

Ministry of Health data as of Wednesday morning showed, in the entire Delta outbreak, about 5.2 per cent of cases across the country had ended up in hospital.

However, people who hadn’t been vaccinated before contracting Covid-19 are disproportionately represented in hospitalisation figures.

New ZealandCoronavirus PandemicAuckland

