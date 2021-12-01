Gisborne man at centre of Auckland homicide investigation named

Police on Wednesday named the man who died after being dropped off at a medical centre with critical injuries in South Auckland last month.

He was Rangiwhero Toia Ngaronoa, 22, of Gisborne, Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said in a statement.

Ngaronoa was immediately transported to Middlemore Hospital after being dropped off at the Takanini Medical Centre on Sunday, November 21. He died from his injuries a short time later.

Police involved in the homicide investigation launched after his death are “making good progress” as they seek to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers have spoken with the people who transported Ngaronoa to the centre and his wider whānau.

The inquiries are ongoing.

“Police would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Mr Ngaronoa’s whānau at this extremely difficult time,” Adkin said.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the police on 105, quoting file number: 211121/2384, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.