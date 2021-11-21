Homicide investigation underway after man’s suspicious death

A homicide investigation is underway after the death of a 22-year-old man in Auckland on Sunday.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Police said the man was dropped off at a Takanini medical centre at around 12.45pm Sunday with critical injuries.

The man was subsequently transported to Middlemore Hospital, where he passed away from his injuries a short time later.

Police are working to establish the circumstances leading to the man’s injuries, and to identify the person/s who dropped him off at the medical centre.

Anyone with information that could assist police enquiries is asked to get in touch via 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.