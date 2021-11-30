Two new Covid cases in Nelson-Tasman region

There are two new Covid-19 cases to announce in the Nelson-Tasman region on Tuesday, bringing the total in the region to three.

A person is tested for Covid-19. (Source: istock.com)

The new cases are both known contacts of the case announced on Monday, the Ministry of Health said in a written statement.

All three cases are in isolation, with investigations into the source of infection ongoing.

Initial case interviews have identified a small number of close contacts who are also isolating, and testing has been arranged, the Health Ministry said.

“The Nelson Marlborough Public Health Service would like to thank the cases for their cooperation; this has enabled health staff to determine a range of initial locations of interest across Nelson and Tasman,” the statement read.

The locations of interest have been added to the Ministry of Health’s website, and further locations are expected.

Anyone in the Nelson-Tasman region with symptoms – no matter how mild – have been urged to get tested, even if they are vaccinated, and to remain isolated until they return a negative test result.

The three Nelson-Tasman cases will be added to the official case numbers on Wednesday due to a technical error.