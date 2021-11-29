New Covid-19 case announced in Nelson-Tasman region

One new Covid-19 case has been announced in the Nelson-Tasman region on Monday after returning a positive result on Sunday night.

(Source: 1News)

“The case and their close contacts are in isolation, with testing of those contacts underway. Investigations into the possible source of infection are ongoing,” the Health Ministry said in a written statement.

Several exposure events are now being assessed, and any confirmed locations of interest will be included on the Ministry’s website.

It comes after 182 cases were announced in Northland, Auckland and Waikato on Monday afternoon.

The new case was reported after the cut-off period and will be formally added to the Ministry’s case tally on Tuesday.