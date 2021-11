In the 1980s, Jazzercise blew through New Zealand like a warm northerly, wrapped in lycra.

Jazzercise was an audio version of an exercise class in the days before video, and it was a platinum selling smash.

It was everywhere.

Much of the blame belongs to Carol O'Halloran, whose 1981 Jazzercise album went absolutely wild.

Carol is an exercise coach, author and TV presenter, now based in Melbourne.

