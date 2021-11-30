Ardie Savea re-signs with NZR on four-year deal

All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea has signed a four-year deal with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) which will keep him in Aotearoa through to the end of the 2025 season.

Ardie Savea has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby until 2025. (Source: Photosport)

Savea, who captained the All Blacks for the first time in 2021 and produced consistently compelling performances throughout the Test season, has also extended his contract with the Hurricanes.

The 28-year-old said he was grateful to extend his contract with club and country and have certainty for himself and his family for the next four years.

“I’ve really enjoyed this season, both the good and the bad,” Savea said.

“Our family is settled and happy in New Zealand and there are things I want to challenge and pursue with New Zealand Rugby, the All Blacks and the ‘Canes, both on and off the field.

“Right now, I’m looking forward to really getting away from rugby and getting mentally refreshed to come back and be better in the 2022 season.”

Savea has played 59 Tests for the All Blacks since his debut in 2016 and was a key figure in 2021, starting 10 of 15 Tests and captaining the team four times during the Rugby Championship.

As part of his new contract, Savea will have the option of playing his rugby overseas for a period of six months during the 2024 season.

Savea has recommitted to the Hurricanes until 2023. He made his Super Rugby debut for the club in 2013 and has gone on to play 108 matches, captaining the side in 2021.