Appeal for more victims of Southland sex offender to come forward

A man has been convicted of numerous historic child sexual offences dating back to the 1980s in Southland.

Kenneth Linwood, 61, was sentenced on Monday in the Christchurch District Court to eight years and 11 months imprisonment.

The offending for which Linwood was sentenced were against three victims, between 1981 and 1993 in Southland.

Police say they acknowledge the huge impact this offending has had on the three victims.

“Based on enquiries carried out as part of the prosecution we believe there could be more victims from across the South Island," said detective Graeme King, Invercargill CIB.

“Reports of historic offending are taken extremely seriously and will be dealt with sensitively by police,” he said.

Anyone who has concerns or believe they have been offended against, and have not yet come forward, are encouraged to get in touch with police.