134 new Covid-19 community cases today

There are 134 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

They are in Northland (1), Auckland (116), Waikato (8) and Bay of Plenty (9).

Two more cases have been detected in the Nelson-Tasman, but they will be added to Wednesday's numbers due to a technical error.

They are known contacts of the case announced on Monday.

Investigations into the source of their infections are ongoing.

A small number of close contacts have been identified, who are isolating and seeking tests.

A total of 89 people are in hospital with the virus in New Zealand - all in the North Island. Nine of those are in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

Of Tuesday's 134 cases, 63 have been linked to the current outbreak, leaving 71 still to be linked.

On Monday, 182 new Covid-19 community cases were announced.

The Health Ministry is urging anyone in New Zealand with symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if they are vaccinated, and to remain isolated until they return a negative test result.

"If you are not vaccinated, now is the time, as vaccination is number one defence against Covid-19. Your DHB or local health provider will have plenty of opportunities to make this happen."