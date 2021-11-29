182 new Covid-19 community cases today

There are 182 new Covid-19 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

(Source: 1News)

Of those cases, 167 are in Auckland, five are in Northland and 10 are in Waikato.

There was also a new case confirmed in the top of the South Island following a positive test result being returned on Sunday night.

However, the ministry said this case, who is isolating along with their close contacts, will be added to Tuesday's official tally.

In Northland, two of the cases were reported on Sunday but have now been officially added to the tally.

The additional Northland cases are two in Kawakawa and one in the Far North. These three cases are linked to existing cases.

However, an unexpected detection of the virus was picked up in a wastewater sample taken in Opononi last week.

"We urge anyone living in or near Opononi with any symptoms that could be Covid-19 to, please, to get a test - and remain isolated until they return a negative test result," the ministry said.

In Waikato, four new cases are in Huntly, two are in Te Kûiti, one is in Hamilton and the locations of the remaining three are not yet confirmed.

Nine of the 10 cases in the region are linked to previous cases.

There are also 93 people in hospital with Covid-19, including 10 in intensive care.

There are 37 people with Covid-19 in Auckland City Hospital, 33 at Middlemore Hospital, 17 at North Shore Hospital, four at Waikato Hospital and one each at Rotorua and Hawke's Bay hospitals.

The average age of people with Covid-19 in hospital is 46.

So far, 59 of Monday's new cases are linked to the current Delta outbreak.

The remaining 123 are under investigation to find a link.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 8298, of which 2588 have recovered.

There are 6729 contacts linked to this outbreak, of which 67 per cent have been contacted.

As of 12pm on Monday, there were 164 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health's website, including one new exposure site - Whakatane Hospital Emergency Department.

On Sunday, 18,195 Covid-19 tests were processed, including 8498 in Auckland.

In total, more than 4.88 million tests for Covid-19 have been processed since the pandemic began.

"We’re asking anyone in New Zealand with symptoms – no matter how mild – to please get tested, even if you’re vaccinated," the ministry said.

"Please remain isolated until you return a negative test result.

"If you are not vaccinated, now is the time, as vaccination is (our) number one defence against Covid-19. Your DHB or local health provider will have plenty of opportunities to make this happen."

On vaccines, 11,719 jabs were administered across the country on Sunday, made up of 3679 first doses and 8040 second doses.

In total, more than 7.49 million Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered in New Zealand to date.

"To date, 92 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 85 per cent are fully vaccinated," the ministry said.

There were also three new border cases to report on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand is now 11,074 since the pandemic began.

Monday's update comes after 144 new community cases and one death on Sunday.