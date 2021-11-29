Auckland primary school student tests positive for Covid

A student at Auckland's Waterview Primary School has tested positive for Covid-19.

A file image of Covid-19 under an electron microscope. (Source: Wikimedia Commons/NIAID-RML)

A note sent to parents by principal Brett Skeen said the child was confirmed infectious on November 25, and people may have been exposed the previous day.

"Those that were in close contact with the case have been provided the appropriate public health advice including testing and isolation requirements."

Families are asked to watch for symptoms.

Those who do not have symptoms can attend school from tomorrow.

"Based on international and local evidence and experience, the risk of Covid-19 transmission within school settings is considered low. This means that it is no longer necessary for the school to immediately close when a case has been identified as infectious while at school."

The school closed on Monday and will be closed on Tuesday.