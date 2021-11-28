Psychologist's tips for preparing for Covid traffic light system

Aucklanders are expected to see an easing of restrictions on Friday as Covid-19 vaccination rates near 90 per cent double doses in the city's three DHBs.

Psychologist Jacqui Maguire. (Source: 1News)

But one expert warns it may take some adjusting to new freedoms.

Psychologist Jacqui Maguire told 1News it’s normal for some to feel a heightened sense of anxiety as we transition into the new Covid-19 framework.

Auckland borders are also set to open on December 15, meaning friends and whānau can finally re-unite.

Maguire says those outside the super city may experience some angst when the virus arrives in their region.

Prioritising holistic wellbeing is important, she says.

“Using Mason Durie’s Te Whare Tapa Model as a guide, focus on boosting your physical, mental, social and spiritual health.

“Exercising, laughing at a good TV series, grabbing coffee with a friend, eating nutritious food, getting solid sleeps and purposefully taking time to pause are all strategies that will help with help reduce feelings of anxiety.”

She also encourages people to try to identify their emotions. "Validation of our circumstances and accurate emotion labelling will help decrease distress levels."

As Aotearoa braces for the traffic light system, vaccine mandates are also coming into effect.

Maguire says this could lead to many questions about how you interact with people whose views differ from your own.

Enquiring about someone’s vaccination status may be an awkward conversation to have with friends and family, but if you feel strongly about the issue you need to respectfully own your decisions, she says.

“If you’ve decided you only want to mix with other vaccinated people you need to communicate that to friends and whanau.

"There is no roadmap on how we have these perfectly, all we can do is rely on grounded principles and do our best."

If you feel nervous to talk about others’ vaccination status, prepare a plan as to how you will approach those conversations, she says.

“Respect, clarity, non-judgement, rationale and kindness are good foundations to build upon."

As of December 3, fully vaccinated Aucklanders will be able to visit all close contact businesses if they show a vaccine pass.

Shortly afterwards on December 15, Aucklanders will be able to leave the city and other Kiwi’s can visit Tāmaki Makaurau.

The Government is expected to confirm the country's move to the new framework on Monday.