New Zealand to move to traffic light system next Thursday night

Anna Whyte
By Anna Whyte, Senior Digital Political Producer
Source: 1News

New Zealand will move to the traffic light system next Thursday December 2 at 11.59pm, meaning Friday December 3 will be the first day it kicks in.

(Source: 1News)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement on Monday during her post-Cabinet media conference.

“Delta is here and it’s not going away,” Ardern said, adding that New Zealand was “better positioned than most to tackle it because of our vaccination rates and protections” within the traffic light system.

The 'verifier app' will be launched tomorrow so businesses can check customers' vaccination pass.

Auckland's border will still remain closed until December 15. From then, Aucklanders can leave the city if they are fully vaccinated (have had both Covid vaccinations) or if they provide a negative Covid test taken 72 hours prior.

November 29 was set to be the date Cabinet would sign off on the decision to move. The Government is set to announce the levels the rest of the country will move that day. Ardern said no place would move to green straight away.

NZ’s new Covid traffic light system - what it means for you

The rules will be different for people who are fully vaccinated, compared to people who have not had both their Covid-19 vaccinations.

Restrictions would be placed on businesses that open to unvaccinated customers as it poses a higher risk in a Covid environment.

Regions will go into Red, Orange or Green levels, dependent on the Covid risk, the pressure placed on hospitals and the health care system and the area’s vaccination rate.

ACT’s David Seymour called the date announcement “a massive victory for New Zealanders, but with many complications from the Government”.

“The greatest complication is the lack of preparedness for vaccine passports,” he said.

“That’s why it’s hairdressers but not hospo this Thursday, they need to test the vaccine pass. We have been waiting for a Government that is not prepared, rather than Aucklanders to get vaccinated.”

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there had been tests undertaken prior to Thursday’s rollout of vaccine pass use for hairdressers. About 1.1 million people have downloaded the vaccine pass.

New ZealandCoronavirus PandemicAuckland

Popular Stories

1

NZ's new Covid traffic light system - what it means for you

2

New Zealand to move to traffic light system next Thursday night

3

Hair salon, food outlets among new locations of interest

4

Man in 40s with Covid-19 dies in Auckland

5

Full video: PM reveals when NZ moving to traffic light system

Latest Stories

Air NZ cancels over 1000 Aussie flights due to border uncertainty

Covid-positive visitor leaves Mt Maunganui retirement village in lockdown

Man arrested following 'serious incident' in Flaxmere

PM explains why hospitality restrictions remain as hairdressers open

All Blacks coach Foster faces fallout after loss to France

Related Stories

PM explains why hospitality restrictions remain as hairdressers open

Auckland hairdressers to open this week

Man in 40s with Covid-19 dies in Auckland

Pacific health expert wants Auckland alert level to stay put