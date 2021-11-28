Daughter appeals for sightings of 'incredible' Kapiti father

The search for missing Kapiti Coast man Joe Pryor is entering its fourth day, with his family hoping their "kind, loving" father will return home.

The 63-year-old was last seen on Friday morning walking from Metco Engineering on Omahi Street, in Waikanae, before walking along Omahi Street towards Ngaio Road.

His daughter Shannon spoke to Breakfast on Monday morning, saying his disappearance was very out of character.

"If you knew my dad, he is a routines person, he's like clockwork," she said.

"It's just bizarre for him to go missing like this so we are very worried."

Joe Pryor and daughter Shannon (Source: 1News)

Joe is described as being around 178cm tall and of a thin build, and Shannon said he was last seen wearing bright blue overalls, an orange bucket hat and carrying a backpack.

"If you met him, he'd just want to get to know you. He is just the most kind, gentle loving person and anyone who knows him will say the same," she told Breakfast.

"He's an incredible man and we just want him home."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 111, quoting file number 211127/1938.