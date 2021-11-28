Breakers confirms extent of their Covid-19 crisis

Breakers owner Matt Walsh has confirmed he’s the ninth person to test positive for Covid-19 in the Breakers squad in Melbourne.

Head coach Dan Shamir and general manager Simon Edwards have also been sick with Shamir battling high fevers for a week.

“We’ve had the full range, we’ve had a couple of people who barely had any symptoms and we’ve had people who’ve been hit really hard and even someone who’s gone to the hospital for observation” said Walsh from Melbourne on Sunday.

Two players from the starting line up have also tested positive with preparations for their first Australian NBL game on Saturday 4th of December in disarray.

The team is hoping the game will be delayed but is aware of the precedent that could set.

“This is the world we live in, that’s in the NBL’s hands and hopefully we get a reprieve and our first game will be on December 10th and we can prepare properly,” said Walsh.

Since the Breakers were struck down by the virus, someone in the Illawarra Hawks has also tested positive.

Walsh says it’s been scary “you don’t know which direction it’s going to go.. Our 100 per cent focus with everyone who’s had it has just been let’s get you healthy.”

All those who’ve tested positive must isolate for 10 days with players having to undergo extensive health screening before returning to the court.

At this stage Walsh is in isolation until December 6th, meaning he’d be unable to attend the season opener if it goes ahead next weekend.