Rotorua McDonald's, bakery named as locations of interest

A Rotorua McDonald’s and bakery are among the newest locations of interest released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday afternoon.

McDonald's. (Source: istock.com)

McDonald’s Te Ngae was visited by a case on the morning of Friday, November 19 and Gold Star Bakery Patrick’s Pies on the morning of Thursday, November 18.

Both locations were visited for just over an hour.

The full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found here.

Anyone who visited the locations are asked to monitor their symptoms.

Paengaroa Liquor Store and Warehouse Fraser Cove are also included in Saturday’s locations of interest after being visited last Friday.

The health advice for the locations is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days from the date of exposure and to get a test immediately if any develop.

Saturday’s 2pm additions come after the Whakatāne Acute Care Unit, Whakatāne Hospital emergency department and Tauranga Hospital emergency department were identified as locations of interest on Friday.

Anyone who visited the relevant locations from last Saturday night to Monday morning are asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately.