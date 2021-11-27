Dozens of firefighters battling 26 hectare fire in Auckland

About 40 firefighters are battling a forest fire in Auckland's Woodhill Forest.

In a statement on Facebook on Sunday morning, Fire and Emergency New Zealand's communication centre said the blaze, first reported at 5.30pm on Saturday, had grown to 26 hectares.

"The public is advised to stay clear of the area and if you see fire or smoke please call 111 immediately," Fire and Emergency said on Saturday night.

"We had a number of crews in attendance from around West Auckland and two helicopters. Crews and helicopters will be returning in the morning to extinguish the fire."

On Sunday morning, they updated to say three helicopters were being used to fight the fire.

"Dry Conditions are risky. Always check it is safe before you light a fire or reduce the risk of starting a fire when working in the outdoors," Fire and Emergency warned.

