BioNTech says vaccine for new Covid variants would only take 100 days

Source: 1News

BioNTech says they could manufacture and distribute an improved version of its vaccine within three months in response to new variants.

(Source: istock.com)

It comes as a new Covid-19 variant has been detected in South Africa.

The World Health Organization has named the variant Omicron and say it is of great concern due to high transmissibility.

Omicron has also been detected in Europe after originating in South Africa.

BioNTech say more data on the new variant can be expected in the coming weeks.

Updated data will help to establish if BioNTech and Pfizer need to adapt their exiting vaccine.

In a statement, they said, “we understand the concern of experts and have immediately initiated investigations on”.

The World Health Organization is expected to release more information in the coming days.

WorldHealthCoronavirus Pandemic

Popular Stories

1

145 new Covid-19 community cases, one death

2

More sugar recalls after contaminated batch mistakenly distributed

3

Australia closes border to southern Africa over new Covid variant

4

BioNTech says vaccine for new Covid variants would only take 100 days

5

Police concerned for Kaipiti Coast man missing since Friday

Latest Stories

Rotorua McDonald's, bakery named as locations of interest

Police concerned for Kaipiti Coast man missing since Friday

Australia closes border to southern Africa over new Covid variant

Aucklander in their 80s dies from Covid-19

Musical theatre master Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

Related Stories

WTO delays key meeting over Covid variant concerns

South Auckland GPs facing ‘burnout’ due to increased workloads

'Sad day' as Germany marks 100,000 Covid-19 deaths - Merkel

Health system wasn't prepared for Delta — Sir Brian Roche