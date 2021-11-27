BioNTech says vaccine for new Covid variants would only take 100 days

BioNTech says they could manufacture and distribute an improved version of its vaccine within three months in response to new variants.

(Source: istock.com)

It comes as a new Covid-19 variant has been detected in South Africa.

The World Health Organization has named the variant Omicron and say it is of great concern due to high transmissibility.

Omicron has also been detected in Europe after originating in South Africa.

BioNTech say more data on the new variant can be expected in the coming weeks.

Updated data will help to establish if BioNTech and Pfizer need to adapt their exiting vaccine.

In a statement, they said, “we understand the concern of experts and have immediately initiated investigations on”.

The World Health Organization is expected to release more information in the coming days.