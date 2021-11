An Aucklander in their 80s has died from Covid-19, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday.

Auckland City Hospital (Source: 1News)

The patient, who was in their 80s, was admitted to Auckland City Hospital on 17 November.

"Our thoughts are with their whānau and friends at this very sad time," the ministry said.

The death comes as 145 community cases of Covid-19 were announced on Saturday.

There are 77 people in hospital with the virus, of which eight are in intensive care or a high dependency unit.