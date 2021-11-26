Tim Paine to take indefinite break after sexting scandal

Disgraced former skipper Tim Paine is set to miss the first Ashes Test and likely to never represent Australia again, having taken an indefinite mental health break.

Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine. (Source: Getty)

Friday's bombshell, coming a week after Paine tearfully stood down as captain after revelations of a sexting scandal in 2017, could mark the end of the wicketkeeper's cricket career.

Shocked national selectors, who were expected to back the Tasmanian to weather the storm and play at the Gabba as per the players' wishes, are yet to give any indication of their plans.

But it is hard to envisage how Paine, who turns 37 when the five-Test series between Australia and England begins on December 8, could force his way back into the XI after Alex Carey or Josh Inglis take the gloves.

The Tasmanian was ready to retire from domestic cricket in 2017, only for a call from mentor Ricky Ponting to start a process that led to a shock Ashes recall and even more remarkable promotion after Steve Smith was stripped of the captaincy.

But playing cricket is currently the least of Paine's concerns.

"We are extremely concerned for his and (wife) Bonnie's well-being and will be making no further comment at this time," Paine's manager James Henderson posted on Twitter.