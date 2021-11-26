Smoking to be banned in cars carrying children from Sunday

It will be illegal to smoke or vape in vehicles carrying anyone under 18 years old from Sunday, November 28.

(Source: istock.com)

The law was originally passed under The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act in May last year.

AUT Public Health Professor Dr El-Shadan Tautolo says second-hand smoke is linked to health conditions like sudden infant death syndrome, asthma and ear infections in children.

Associate Minister of Health Jenny Salesa says too many New Zealand children, particularly Māori and Pacific children, are exposed to second-hand smoke in the vehicles they usually travel in.

Director of Pacific action group Tala Pasifika, Lealailepule Edward Cowley says the new law will be a positive step towards taking tobacco out of peoples’ daily lives.

“Smokefree and vape free cars will be the new normal for our children.

"In recent times our children globally have had to adjust quickly to many other new normals, this positive change for Aotearoa New Zealand is one that won’t take long to get used to," Cowley says.

