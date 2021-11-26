New Zealand has no plans to evacuate citizens in Solomon Islands

Source:

New Zealand has no plans to evacuate people from the Solomon Islands.

The capital Honiara has had three days of looting and destruction after a protest on Wednesday calling for the prime minister Manasseh Sogavare to stand down turned into civil unrest.

New Zealand's High Commission in Honiara is advising New Zealanders in the Solomon Islands to avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place and follow the instructions of the local authorities.

There are 43 New Zealanders registered with the High Commission, all believed to be in Honiara.

