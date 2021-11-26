More sugar recalls after contaminated batch mistakenly distributed

There are more sugar recalls after a batch with low levels of lead contamination was mistakenly distributed to some Kiwi supermarkets.

Sugar file image. (Source: istock.com)

In a statement, Woolworths New Zealand says its recalling Chelsea and Countdown branded raw sugar and brown sugar products bought on either Thursday November 25 or Friday November 26 from any Countdown, SuperValue or FreshChoice store in the South Island.

Stores in the North Island affected are Countdown Petone, Countdown Lower Hutt and Countdown Upper Hutt in Wellington.

"The sugar has been recalled due to low level lead contamination and was part of a recall issued earlier in the month. This stock was mistakenly dispatched from one of Countdown’s distribution centres."

Specific batches of the below listed products are affected:

• Chelsea brand Raw Sugar (500g, 1.2kg and 4kg) - lots 21271 through to 21303

• Chelsea Soft Brown Sugar (500g and 1kg) - lots 21280 through to 21293

• Woolworths (Countdown) brand Raw Sugar (500g and 1kg) - lots 21274 through to 21281

• Woolworths (Countdown) brand Brown Sugar (500g and 1kg) - lots 21278 through to 21302

Woolworths New Zealand says it takes food safety, "very seriously and we apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by this recall."

New Zealand Food Safety has said that the immediate risk from the sugar is low.

"Any customer who has bought these products during this timeframe should not eat it, and is asked to return the product to their nearest Countdown, SuperValue or FreshChoice store for a full refund," Woolworths' statement reads.

"Customers can call a toll free customer service number for more information: 0800 40 40 40. If you have any health concerns, please contact your doctor."

The original Chelsea sugar recall took place in early November, with products going on shelves in October.