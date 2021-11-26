Kerr bamboozles White Ferns star as she delivers in Blaze win

Brodyn Knuckey
By Brodyn Knuckey, 1News Sport Digital Producer
Source: 1News

The Wellington Blaze have got off to a fizzing start in this year's Super Smash, taking down Canterbury comfortably in the season-opener at Hagley Oval on the back of a masterclass performance by allrounder Amelia Kerr.

Wellington came away with a 44-run win in Christchurch in the first of Friday afternoon's double-header after limiting the Magicians to just 101 runs.

Wellington's efforts were spearhead by Kerr, who was on song with both bat and ball.

The 21-year-old opened the day by top-scoring with 71 off 55, hitting eight boundaries as Wellington posted 145 runs.

With the target set, Kerr then followed that up with four wickets for just 12 runs in her four overs of work.

Amelia Kerr plays a shot for the Wellington Blaze.

Amelia Kerr plays a shot for the Wellington Blaze. (Source: Photosport)

Included in her four-wicket bag was the crucial scalp of fellow White Fern Amy Satterthwaite, who Kerr managed to bowl around her legs with a wrong'un.

Kerr's performance comes after she took some time out from the game in August for her mental health, opting to stay in New Zealand when the White Ferns toured England.

Kerr said after the game the time at home has helped.

"It was just nice to have some time in the middle," Kerr said.

"I've done a lot of work this winter on my bowling so it's been nice to have that time at home.

"It's awesome to be back. I love cricket and the support I've had from Wellington Cricket, NZ Cricket and the CPA has been incredible."

Frankie Mackay was Canterbury's top performer in the match, scoring an unbeaten 41 in the chase after collecting three wickets for 23 runs with her off spin.

Cricket

