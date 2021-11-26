Breakers outbreak doubles, 8 Covid cases confirmed in group

The Breakers have confirmed the outbreak of Covid-19 in the team's Australia touring party has doubled in size, with eight cases now confirmed.

The Breakers huddle up after an NBL game. (Source: Photosport)

The Breakers revealed on Tuesday four cases of the coronavirus had been discovered within their group of 39 players, staff and family after a person reported feeling ill on Saturday.

The Breakers confirmed in a short statement on Friday that figure has now risen to eight.

"The Breakers are following all state guidelines with eight of the 39 touring party isolating following positive results," the club said.

"11 of the 14 Breakers players are practising again following two negative PCR tests.

"All are symptom-free and passed rapid Antigen tests before training."

The Breakers are scheduled to open their season next Saturday when they play the East Melbourne Phoenix, but like their preseason game against the Illawarra Hawks, it could be cancelled due to the outbreak.

The NBL is yet to make any official statement but it's understood organisers are monitoring the situation closely and any further positive tests could force them to delay the season-opener.

Captain Tom Abercrombie said earlier this week the squad is taking the situation in their stride.

"We spoke about this before we left this year, whilst we knew things were going to be different, we also knew challenges and adversity were going to happen in one form or another," he said.

"And someone getting Covid was also not out of the realms of possibility. Whilst it's unfortunate it's happened, I wouldn't say it's something we were unprepared for.

"Obviously we've taken a hit pretty early on, but I'd like to think the guys are pretty resilient and can get through this."