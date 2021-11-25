YHA New Zealand to close its doors after 89 years

The Youth Hostel Association of New Zealand (YHA New Zealand) will permanently close all of its 11 hostels, because the continued closure of international borders means the business is unsustainable.

YHA New Zealand are set to close all of its hostels, including two in Queenstown. (Source: istock.com)

In a statement to members, YHA New Zealand national chair Ian Lothian and general manager Simon Cartwright said it was a "sad day for YHA and for tourism in New Zealand".

"The continued closure of international borders with no likelihood of borders being opened this summer alongside the prolonged closure of Auckland's borders, means forecasted market conditions are unsustainable for YHA New Zealand.

"Despite our best efforts in extreme market conditions, we remain in a difficult decision," the pair said, explaining the current climate meant the business had no option but to close the doors of hostels from December 15.

YHA New Zealand has been in operation for 89 years.

The majority of the hostels closing are in South Island tourism hotspots, including Queenstown, Wanaka, Mt Cook, Te Anau and Franz Josef.

Twenty individually owned and operated associate properties bearing the YHA name will continue to operate as normal.