A person in their late 50s has become the latest person to die of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Auckland Hospital. (Source: istock.com)

The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday the person died in Auckland City Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The person was admitted to Auckland City Hospital on November 5.

42 people have now died of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The death comes as 178 new cases were recorded in New Zealand on Thursday.

There are currently 77 people in hospital, including eight in intensive care.