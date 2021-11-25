Palmerston North shopping mall among new locations of interest

Five new locations of interest have been listed in Palmerston North and nearby Pahīatua by the Ministry of Health, following a positive Covid case in Pahīatua on Thursday.

The Plaza Shopping Centre in Palmerston North. (Source: Google Maps)

New World Pahīatua has been listed twice on the ministry's latest locations of interest update at 2pm.

The visits occurred on Wednesday November 17 between 6pm and 7pm, as well as Friday November 19 between 10.15am and 11am.

In nearby Palmerston North, The Warehouse also has two entries, on Thursday November 18 between 11.09am and 12.10pm, as well as Monday November 22 between 10.18am and 11.45am.

Noel Leeming, Kmart and The Plaza Shopping Centre are also listed as locations of interest on Thursday November 18 between 11am and 1.45pm.

Visitors to any of these locations are asked to monitor their symptoms for 10 days. If symptoms develop, you should get tested and stay at home until you get a negative test result and continue to stay isolated for 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

The latest case in Pahīatua brings the total number in the region to five.

The case is now self-isolating, with investigations into the source of the infection underway. So far, initial case interviews have identified a small number of household contacts, who are isolating with tests arranged.

Testing is available at Pahīatua Medical Centre and 46 Main St, Pahīatua until 3pm Thursday, as well as 575 Main St, Palmerston North, open 8am to 6pm weekdays and 10am to 2pm weekends.

Testing is also available at GP and Urgent Care clinics. Additional testing capacity in the area will be stood up, if required, and details will be available on the Healthpoint website.