Joseph Parker has 'fire' to be world champ again - trainer

Former world champion heavyweight Joseph Parker is eyeing a second shot at the title after his rematch with Derek Chisora next month, trainer Andy Lee says.

Joseph Parker. (Source: Photosport)

Parker has had a frustrating build up to his fight with Chisora due to Covid-19 disruptions but the Kiwi will finally get in the ring on December 19 where Lee expects him to make a statement.

Lee, a former British middleweight champion, told SENZ Parker has been pushed to his limits for the Manchester bout.

“I’m stretching Joseph, working him really hard. There is a confidence there,” Lee said.

“Chisora is a very hard opponent – a tough customer so we are not underestimating him.

“There’s been loads of gym work – it should be a good night for Joe come December."

Parker managed to take down Chisora in May via split decision after a gritty fight with scorecards of 115–113, 116–111 in his favour, and 115–113 in favour of Chisora.

Since then, Parker has based himself in the UK to improve his craft with the help of Lee and current champion Tyson Fury while also having fellow Kiwi DAvid Nyika as a teammate.

“He has the fire and desire to be a champion of the world. The fact he’s come over here, changed his coach, left his family, that shows determination and hunger," Lee said.

“He’s in an unbelievable position. Joe has the ability – he’s strong and powerful. He just has to put it all together now.

“He's been around Tyson Fury and been inspired by Tyson and I do see that drive there.

“I think in the next few years he should be winning another world title.”

Parker currently holds a professional record of 29-2 after beating Chisora in May and is on a five-bout winning streak since he suffered back-to-back losses to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in 2018.