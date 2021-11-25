178 new community Covid-19 cases in NZ today

There are 178 new community Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The cases are located in Auckland (149), Waikato (16), Northland (2), Bay of Plenty (9), Rotorua (1) and Pahīatua (1).

There has also been one death from the virus.

The person died at Auckland City Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The patient, in their late 50s, had been admitted to the hospital on November 5.

"Our thoughts are with the patient’s whānau and friends at this deeply sad time," the ministry said.

The person's death brings the country's Covid-19 death toll to 42.

A total of 77 people are in hospital with the virus across the North Island, with eight of them in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

Of Thursday's 178 cases, 96 have been linked, meaning 82 are yet to be.

Northland's two new cases are located in Whangārei and Ruakākā. The Whangārei case has been linked, but the Ruakākā case is unlinked.

A pop-up testing site is being opened this afternoon at the Ruakākā Racecourse and will be running through until 3pm on Monday.

Waikato's 16 new cases are located in Te Kūiti (8), Huntly (5), and Kāwhia (3).

All of Waikato's new cases are linked to existing cases.

One of the region's cases reported on Wednesday has been confirmed as being in Piopio, which is south-west of Te Kūiti.

The Bay of Plenty's nine new cases are all in the Tauranga area.

A case announced in the eastern Bay of Plenty on Wednesday is isolating and is being supported by Tuhoe Hauora.

The new case in Pahīatua on Thursday brings the total in the area to five.

It comes after multiple wastewater detections of the virus from samples taken in Pahīatua in the past fortnight.

The latest case is now isolating, with investigations into the source of their infection underway.

So far, initial case interviews have identified a small number of household contacts, who are isolating with tests arranged.

Case interviews have also determined seven initial locations of interest across Pahīatua and Palmerston North.

These have been added to the Ministry of Health's website.

The numbers come after the Government earlier announced a raft of new Covid-19 support measures.

Nearly $1 billion will be invested in testing, contact tracing and case investigation, while a fund of $204.1 million will help support people self-isolating.

Pharmac will be getting $300 million to buy new Covid-19 medicines.

On Wednesday, 215 new community cases were recorded for the second day in a row.