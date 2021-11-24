Watch: Liverool's Thiago scores Champions League screamer

Thiago Alcantara’s sublime long-range strike and Mohamed Salah’s latest individual goal maintained Liverpool’s perfect record in its Champions League group with a 2-0 win over Porto.

Liverpool was assured of advancing to the last 16 even before its fifth straight victory in Group B, while Porto stayed in second place ahead of a match against Atlético Madrid in two weeks that will help to determine which team qualifies with the English club.

Thiago’s 52nd-minute opener was a thing of beauty, the Spain midfielder meeting a headed clearance with a first-time shot off his laces from 30 meters out that stayed low and flew into the corner.

Salah then scored a 10th goal in his last 10 Champions League games — and his 17th in all competitions this season — by dropping his shoulder as he drifted into the area from the right and shooting low inside the near post in the 70th.

Liverpool will look to complete a sweep of victories in the group stage, a feat never achieved by an English team, in its closing game against AC Milan.

On the same night, Porto hosts Atlético, which like Milan has four points. A win would guarantee Porto’s progression to the knockout stage.