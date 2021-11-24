Solomon Islands Parliament building ablaze as protesters call for PM to resign

Barbara Dreaver
By Barbara Dreaver, 1News Pacific Correspondent
Source: 1News

In the Solomon Islands protesters have set a building in the parliamentary compound on fire and there have been clashes with police in the capital Honiara.

A building in the Solomon Island parliamentary compound was set on fire by protesters.

A building in the Solomon Island parliamentary compound was set on fire by protesters. (Source: Georgina Kekea)

The large group are mostly from the Malaita Province who claim they are not being heard by the Government.

Crowds have been gathering outside Parliament trying to access the grounds calling for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to resign.

Schools and businesses have shut down and residents have fled the troubled area in the city.

The scene is reminiscent of civil unrest in 2006 when rioters, angry after the election of Prime Minister Snyder Rini, rampaged through Chinatown burning most of it down.

There was widespread ethnic violence from 1999-2003 leading to the formation of the Regional Assistance Mission to the Solomon Islands (RAMSI) led by New Zealand and Australia to help stabilise the country.

WorldPacific Islands

