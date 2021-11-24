Only 20% of Delta outbreak Covid deaths fully vaccinated

Only three of the 15 people who have so far died with Covid-19 during the Delta outbreak were fully vaccinated, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed on Wednesday.

In total since the pandemic began, 41 people with Covid-19 have died, of which 15 are in the current Delta outbreak.

Bloomfield said of the 15 deaths recorded by the Ministry of Health in the current outbreak to date, 10 were unvaccinated, two had one dose less than 14 days before they contracted Covid-19 and three were fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to contracting the virus.

"Even though the vaccine is more than 95 per cent protective against death from Covid-19, it does mean we will still see that some fully vaccinated people sadly will die," Bloomfield said, as cases continue to emerge.

Vaccination clinic sign. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

There were 215 new Covid-19 community cases to report in New Zealand on Wednesday, with 87 people in hospital with the virus.

However, the Ministry of Health added in a statement: "There is clear evidence that Covid-19 vaccination greatly reduces the likelihood people will end up in hospital or die from Covid-19.

"A British Medical Journal study reported last month, based on research carried out in Scotland, that Pfizer vaccine was 90 per cent effective in preventing death from Covid-19 – where most infections were caused by the Delta variant."