Auckland Council pools to reopen from December 6

Auckland Council has announced its pools and leisure centres will reopen at the start of December to all Aucklanders with Covid vaccination passes.

Swimming pool (Source: istock.com)

From December 3, gyms, group fitness and recreation centres will reopen, and pools will follow from December 6.

There are 42 pool and leisure centres, which will require all Aucklanders aged 12 and over to be fully vaccinated in order to use.

The council says a slight delay in the reopening of its pools will allow extra time for them to be recommissioned and heated, and for summer staff to be inducted and trained.

Under the red and orange levels of the traffic light system, which the country moves to from December 3, facilities such as gyms, group fitness, cafés and events cannot open without the mandatory use of vaccines passes for all customers and staff.

These new settings will apply to all council-run and council-contracted facilities, including YMCA, Community Leisure Management and Belgravia Leisure centres.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says vaccination requirements will help reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading.

“It will also act as a strong incentive to those not yet vaccinated to get it done as soon as possible.

“After close to 100 days of lockdown, Aucklanders will welcome being able to return to pools and leisure centres around the region to get some exercise, enjoy sports and reconnect with friends."