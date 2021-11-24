Ahmaud Arbery’s mum never thought she’d see justice

Source: tvnz

After three men were convicted of murder for the death her son, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother said that she never thought she’d see the day come.

A painted mural of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga.,

A painted mural of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga., (Sarah Blake/AP)

“It’s been a long fight. It’s been a hard fight. But God is good,” Wanda Cooper-Jones told a crowd gathered outside the courthouse in Glynn County. “To tell the truth, I never saw this day back in 2020. I never thought this day would come. But God is good.”

Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbour William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted of murder in the February 2020 death of Arbery, who was chased and fatally shot while running through their coastal Georgia neighbourhood in an attack that became part of the larger national reckoning on racial injustice.

Cooper-Jones’ attorney, Lee Merritt, hailed his client’s unflinching fight for justice.

“Eighteen months ago when she learned about the murder of her son, they told her that she would just have to deal with it alone,” Merritt said. “They told her that there would be no arrest, that there would be no accountability, that there would be no justice. And she made her son a promise before she laid him in the ground, that his mom would fight for justice for him.”

Of the son she called Quez, Cooper-Jones said, “He will now rest in peace.”


WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Live stream: Judith Collins speaks after Bridges demoted

2

National in chaos: MP says Judith Collins must resign

3

Simon Bridges says demotion ‘truly desperate stuff’ from Collins

4

Comancheros gang members charged over West Auckland assault

5

'Cannot wait' - Kiwis stranded in Australia eager to return home

Latest Stories

Pacific rugby nations set to prosper with eligibility law change

World Rugby to allow players to switch national teams

Government announces raft of new Covid-19 support measures

Watch: Liverool's Thiago scores Champions League screamer

'Cannot wait' - Kiwis stranded in Australia eager to return home

Related Stories

Child becomes 6th death in US Christmas parade SUV incident

Brian Laundrie died by suicide - Lawyer

Travis Scott sued for $1.4m by Astroworld security guards

Prince Andrew accusations left out of Epstein-Maxwell case