Weta Workshop flaunts jaw-dropping creations at World Expo

Source: Seven Sharp

Two decades on from becoming world-famous for their work in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Weta Workshop have found themselves on the world stage once again, but this time on an even grander scale.

The creations were not on the big screen, but in the Middle East at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Overall, Weta created 11 installations, including three giants standing 16 metres tall.

It took one year to build, four months to ship and three months to assemble in Dubai.

Watch the Seven Sharp report above to see the awe-inspiring creations putting New Zealand front and centre on the grandest stage.

