Three North Island pharmacies among new locations of interest

Pharmacies across three different North Island regions have been named as Covid-19 locations of interest on Tuesday.

Unichem Pharmacy in Te Kuiti. (Source: Google Maps)

Two visits to a Unichem Pharmacy in Whangārei; one visit to My Pharmacy in Te Puke, Bay of Plenty; and one visit to a Unichem Pharmacy in Te Kuiti, Waikato, were added to the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest at 2pm.

A visit to Paper Plus in Napier and another to Countdown Regent in Whangārei were added at 12pm.

It comes after the Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced there were 215 new Covid-19 community cases and one death.

Of the new cases 196 were in Auckland, 11 in Waikato, four in Northland, one in Bay of Plenty, one in MidCentral - which was reported on Monday but officially added to Tuesday's tally - and two in Lakes District.

There was also one new death to report on Tuesday - a person in their 50s at Auckland City Hospital.

"Our thoughts are with the patient’s whānau and friends at this deeply sad time," the ministry said.

Of the new Northland cases, one is in Whangārei and was already isolating, with the other three in Kaikohe.

All four cases have known links.

In Waikato, six new cases are from Huntly, three are from Kawhia and one each in Te Kuiti and Otorohanga.

Five of the new cases have been linked and the remaining six are under investigation to find a link.