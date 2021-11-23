Silver Ferns headed to UK in January for quad series

The Silver Ferns will bring in 2022 with some intense competition after confirming they will travel to the UK for the International Quad Series in preparation for the Commonwealth Games.

Jane Watson of New Zealand and Eboni Usoro-Brown of England during the Netball World Cup 2019 semi final.

The Silver Ferns will play England, Australia and South Africa in London between January 15 and 19, pending Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The four nations will play each other once before final placings are decided by a third place playoff and a final.

Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua said the series will be an integral part of their 2022 campaign with Birmingham only seven months after.

"To be able to open the year with the Quad Series against three other world class teams is going to be hugely beneficial for our squad," Taurua said.

"With the uncertainty that Covid-19 has continued to bring to the international sporting landscape it's really important to get as much on court competition as we can as we continue to build towards the Commonwealth Game in Birmingham."

England counterpart Jess Thirlby added the tournament will be a good exercise for travel and accommodation logistics too.

"Despite the challenges we've faced navigating the global pandemic over the last two years we have managed to seek opportunities which have seen us take on the world's best, but overseas,” Thirlby said.

“Hosting international sides in front of fans makes this series really special.”

The Silver Ferns will have a trial camp in Wellington between December 15 and 17 before Taurua announces the final squad headed to London at the end of the camp.