Man, 30, dies after Otago rafting accident

A 30-year-old man has died after a rafting incident on Caples River, near Lake Wakatipu in Otago.

Stephen Andrew Bowler, of Queenstown, had been with a group of people on Monday rafting on the river in inflatable pack rafts.

The incident occurred about 1pm.

On behalf of the coroner, police are making inquiries into Bowler's death.

The coroner will release their finding in due course, police said.

A rāhui for Caples River has been put in place by Ngāi Tahu as a mark of respect.

It includes the stretch of river mouth where it meets Lake Wakatipu.

It is in place until November 30.

