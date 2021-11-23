MacDonald sets Blues goal for Super Rugby Pacific season

Blues coach Leon MacDonald has set a lofty goal for his squad for the upcoming season after getting a taste of success in 2021 - "we want to win the full season title".

Leon MacDonald. (Source: Getty)

In his third year at the helm, MacDonald steered the Blues to their first Super Rugby title in 18 years with his side taking out the Trans-Tasman competition in June.

However, some Kiwi rugby fans have challenged the championship, noting the Blues only played one New Zealand side - the Highlanders in the final - on their way to claiming the crown after the Crusaders had earlier won the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

After announcing his 2022 squad on Monday, MacDonald made it clear he wanted to put those critiques to rest.

"We want to win the full season title, and that's going to be our drive," he said.

The Blues have added some firepower to their squad to act on MacDonald's goal, with star Beauden Barrett back along with former All Black Luke Romano and longtime Hurricane Ricky Riccitelli.

Beauden Barrett. (Source: Photosport)

Blues forwards coach Tom Coventry said acquiring Romano - who joins the Blues after 136 games for the Crusaders - gives them some vital experience in the locking department after the loss of stalwart Patrick Tuipulotu [Japan sabbatical].

"I love the way he plays the game," Conventry said.

"He's very physical, he brings attention to detail around [the] set-piece, and he'll be pretty uncompromising when it comes to getting work done and making sure everyone is on the same page."

The Blues' other big addition is former NRL star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck who MacDonald named in the midfield for his debut season.

Tuivasa-Sheck was meant to make his return to rugby union through Auckland's NPC campaign but it was derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic, leading MacDonald to tweak his approach to getting the most out of the 28-year-old.

"The big-picture plan was to start him in the outsides with Auckland and progress him into midfield for us. We've missed that through Covid.

"But the outside backs was easy for him and it didn't take him long to adjust [during full-contact training with Auckland]. We feel he's ticked that box," he said.

The Blues felt he should concentrate on the midfield for the moment and, if necessary, he could use his experience if required to play on the wing.

MacDonald said he expected Tuivasa-Scheck to be ready to go from the season's start, along with the side's returning All Blacks, who will be time restraints as they eased into playing.

"In his mind, he's ready to go in round one. It's about trying to pull him back instead of push him forward. He's pretty determined and excited.

"If you speak to any of the players, and coaches, we're blown away by how quickly he has taken to the game. It's like he never left it.

"His detail and preparation are impressive, and his skill set is right up there. We thought it might take him a while with the different skill sets, but he's been working hard at that.

"Like everyone, he'll be trying to put his hand up and push for that game one starting spot," he said.