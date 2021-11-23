4 Covid cases hit Breakers’ extended group in Melbourne

The Breakers have been forced to cancel their pre-season game on Thursday and self-isolate in their Melbourne apartments after four members of their touring party tested positive for Covid-19.

The Breakers huddle up after an NBL game. (Source: Photosport)

The Breakers said one of the touring group felt unwell immediately following Saturday night’s win against the Phoenix so as a precaution, they took a rapid antigen test at midnight which came back negative.

Still feeling unwell the following day, the person had a PCR test which subsequently showed a positive result for Covid-19.

The positive result meant the rest of the touring group were required to self-isolate and also be tested as they were all considered close contacts of the original case.

All 39 people in the touring group associated with the Breakers, including children, underwent PCR tests yesterday, which uncovered a further three positive results.

The Breakers were scheduled to play the Illawarra Hawks in Wollongong on Thursday but will instead remain in lockdown for further testing until further notice.

Breakers owner Matt Walsh said all players and staff associated with the Breakers in Australia are double vaccinated and the four positive members of the touring group have not required hospitalisation.

“Our team has followed best practices, but unfortunately, a number of individuals have experienced symptoms,” Walsh said.

“We will continue to follow the advice of medical professionals and the NBL and look forward to being back on the court soon.”

Last Friday, Victoria eased Covid-19 restrictions for the fully vaccinated ahead of the state reaching its 90 percent vaccination milestone.

827 people tested positive for Covid in Victoria on Tuesday, while there are 9420 active cases in the state.

Their Breakers begin their NBL campaign on December 4.