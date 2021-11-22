Three injured in alleged Molotov cocktail attack in Pukekohe

Source: 1News

One person is in hospital and two others injured following an alleged Molotov cocktail attack in the Auckland town of Pukekohe on the weekend.

Police say emergency services were called to the incident on Sunday afternoon after an “altercation” had reportedly taken place between people known to each other.

One person is in Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries and two others received minor burn injuries.

“A Molotov cocktail was allegedly produced by one party and in the course of the altercation three people received burn injuries,” said police.

A 32-year-old woman is currently in police custody on charges of threatens to kill, aggravated wounding and assault with a blunt Instrument.

She will appear before the Manukau District Court Monday.

Police say they are unable to comment further as this matter is before the courts.

