RTS in Blues' midfield as 2022 Super Rugby squads revealed

The five Kiwi franchises - and newcomer Moana Pasifika - have unveiled their squads for next year's inaugural Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Source: Photosport)

All 12 teams taking part in next year's tournament were unveiled Monday, with the five Kiwi teams and Moana Pasifika boasting some impressive new additions.

The Kiwi outfits all benefitted from the return of stars who had played overseas last year, including Beauden Barrett (Blues), Brodie Retallick (Chiefs), TJ Perenara, Dominic Bird (Hurricanes), Pablo Matera (Crusaders), Marty Banks and Rhys Marshall (Highlanders).

For Moana Pasifika, along with their Pacific-driven selection process, the new club also managed to recruit Wallabies veterans Sekope Kepu and Christian Lealifano.

At the other end of the experience spectrum, 31 "rookies" have been named in the five New Zealand squads on full-time Super Rugby contracts - an increase on the 26 selected last season.

Among the rookies though is a seasoned pro with Blues signing and former Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck confirmed as a midfielder for the 2022 season.

NZR General Manager Professional Rugby & Performance Chris Lendrum said there were plenty of storylines to follow heading into the 2022 season.

"It's hard to remember a time when there were so many talking points and so much talent spread across our five squads and when you throw Moana Pasifika into the mix you get a real sense of the anticipation and excitement about the new Super Rugby Pacific competition," Lendrum said.

"It's great to see some of the experience and knowledge that has returned to New Zealand and those players will be invaluable on and off the field where they set the example and standard for our rookies.

"There has been some movement in among the teams which has spread some of the talent and the new format will provide a real test of depth and tactics as they chase a place in the eight-team playoffs."

Super Rugby Pacific kicks off on Friday February 18 when Moana Pasifika host the Brumbies at Mt Smart Stadium.

New Zealand and Moana Pasifika Super Rugby Squads

Blues

Blues celebrate winning the Trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition. (Source: Photosport)

Hookers: Kurt Eklund, Soane Vikena, Ricky Riccitelli

Props: Alex Hodgman, Jordan Lay, Ofa Tuungafasi, Marcel Renata, Nepo Laulala, Karl Tu'inukuafe

Locks: James Tucker, Josh Goodhue, Sam Darry, Luke Romano.

Loose forwards: Taine Plumtree, Tom Robinson, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Anton Segner, Hoskins Sotutu, Cameron Suafoa, Adrian Choat

Halfbacks: Finlay Christie, Sam Nock, Taufa Funaki

Inside backs: Beauden Barrett, Harry Plummer, Stephen Perofeta

Midfield: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Tanielu Tele'a, Rieko Ioane, Corey Evans, Tamati Tua

Outside backs: Mark Telea, Caleb Clarke, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Zarn Sullivan.

Unavailable due to injury: James Lay

Gains: Tuivasa-Sheck (Warriors); Beauden Barrett (Japan); Jordan Lay (Auckland); Riccitelli (Hurricanes); Romano (Crusaders); Tucker (Brumbies); Funaki (Auckland); Corey Evans (Auckland); Tua (Northland); Suafoa (North Harbour); Choat (Auckland); Segner (Tasman)

Losses: Blake Gibson (Hurricanes); Emoni Narawa (Chiefs); Otere Black (Japan); TJ Faiane (Japan); Gerard Cowley-Tuioti (Japan); Patrick Tuipulotu (Japan); Jacob Pierce (Japan); Ray Nuia (Moana Pasifika), Luteru Tolai (Moana Pasifika); Jonathan Ruru (France); Dillon Hunt (Retired)

Chiefs

Brodie Retallick. (Source: Photosport)

Hookers: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Bradley Slater, Tyrone Thompson

Props: Aidan Ross, Atunaisa Moli, Angus Ta'avao, Ollie Norris, Sione Mafileo, Reuben O'Neill

Locks: Tupou Vaa'i, Brodie Retallick, Laghlan McWhannell, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Josh Lord

Loose Forwards: Mitchell Brown, Sam Cane, Luke Jacobson, Simon Parker, Pita Gus Sowakula, Kaylum Boshier, Samipeni Finau

Halfbacks: Brad Weber, Xavier Roe, Cortez Ratima

First five-eighths: Bryn Gatland, Kaleb Trask, Josh Ioane

Midfielders: Alex Nankivell, Anton Lienert-Brown, Quinn Tupaea, Rameka Poihipi, Gideon Wrampling

Outside backs: Jonah Lowe, Emoni Narawa, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Chase Tiatia, Shaun Stevenson, Rivez Reihana

Gains: Ioane (Highlanders); Retallick (Japan); Narawa (Blues); Thompson (Wellington); Finau (Waikato); Ratima (Waikato); Wrampling (Waikato)

Losses: Damian McKenzie (Japan); Lachlan Boshier (Japan); Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Crusaders), Kini Naholo (Crusaders); Bailyn Sullivan (Hurricanes); Ezekiel Lindenmuth (Moana Pasifika); Viliame Taulani (England); Nathan Harris (Retired)

Crusaders

The Crusaders huddle before kickoff. (Source: Photosport)

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Brodie McAlister, Shilo Klein

Props: Joe Moody, Oli Jager, Fletcher Newell, George Bower, Tamaiti Williams, Finlay Brewis

Locks: Scott Barrett, Quentin Strange, Mitchell Dunshea, Sam Whitelock, Zach Gallagher

Loose forwards: Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Sione Havili Talitui, Cullen Grace, Pablo Matera, Dominic Gardiner, Corey Kellow

Halfbacks: Mitch Drummond, Bryn Hall, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

First fives: Richie Mo'unga, Simon Hickey, Fergus Burke

Midfield: Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Braydon Ennor, Isaiah Punivai, Dallas McLeod

Outside backs: Chay Fihaki, George Bridge, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Kini Naholo

Gains: Matera (Argentina); Tahuriorangi (Chiefs); Naholo (Chiefs); Hickey (Hurricanes); Gardiner (Canterbury); Brewis (Canterbury); Gallagher (Canterbury); Klein (Canterbury); Kellow (Canterbury)

Losses: Isileli Tuungafasi (Moana Pasifika); Andrew Makalio (Highlanders); Michael Alaalatoa (Ireland); Whetukamokamo Douglas (Japan); Tom Sanders (Japan); Ereatara Enari (Moana Pasifika); Brett Cameron (Japan); Manasa Mataele (Force), Luke Romano (Blues); Josh McKay (Scotland)

Highlanders

Marty Banks. (Source: Photosport)

Hookers: Liam Coltman, Rhys Marshall, Andrew Makalio

Props: Ayden Johnstone, Jeff Thwaites, Ethan de Groot, Jermaine Ainsley, Josh Hohneck, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma'u

Locks: Maanaki Selby-Rickit, Josh Dickson, Bryn Evans, Max Hicks, Sam Caird

Loose forwards: James Lentjes, Billy Harmon, Hugh Renton, Shannon Frizell, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Gareth Evans, Sean Withy

Halfbacks: Aaron Smith, Folau Fakatava, Kayne Hammington

First fives: Marty Banks, Mitchell Hunt

Midfield: Fetuli Paea, Patelesio Tomkinson, Solomon Alaimalo, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Ngatungane Punivai, Scott Gregory

Outside backs: Connor Garden-Bachop, Mosese Dawai, Vilimoni Koroi, Sam Gilbert, Josh Timu

Unavailable due to injury: Jona Nareki, Pari Pari Parkinson

Gains: Gareth Evans (Hurricanes); Makalio (Crusaders); Banks (Southland); Dawai (Waikato); Marshall (Ireland); Timu (Otago); Withy (Otago), Ma'u (Otago), Hicks (Tasman), Caird (Northland).

Losses: Josh Ioane (Chiefs); Ash Dixon (Japan); Siate Tokolahi (France); Kazuki Himeno (Japan); Teariki Ben-Nicholas (France); Michael Collins (Wales); Tim O'Malley (Italy); Jack Regan (Wales); Liam Squire (Retired)

Hurricanes

Hurricanes Dane Coles and Ardie Savea. (Source: Photosport)

Hookers: Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles, James O'Reilly

Props: Tevita Mafileo, Alex Fidow, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Pasilio Tosi, Pouri Rakete-Stones

Locks: James Blackwell, Dom Bird, Scott Scrafton, Justin Sangster

Loose forwards: Brayden Iose, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Reed Prinsep, Blake Gibson, Ardie Savea, Tyler Laubscher, Devan Flanders, Caleb Delany, TK Howden

Halfbacks: Jamie Booth, TJ Perenara, Cam Roigard

First fives: Aidan Morgan, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Ruben Love

Midfield: Teihorangi Walden, Billy Proctor, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Bailyn Sullivan

Outside backs: Julian Savea, Jordie Barrett, Pepesana Patafilo, Salesi Rayasi, Wes Goosen, Josh Moorby

Unavailable due to injury: Owen Franks, Isaia Walker-Leawere

Gains: Bird (France); Gibson (Blues); Walden (Taranaki); Sullivan (Chiefs); Tosi (Bay of Plenty); Sangster (Bay of Plenty); Laubscher (Manawatu); Morgan (Wellington); Roigard (Counties-Manukau); Moorby (Southland); Delaney (Wellington); Howden (Manawatu), Franks (England)

Losses: Ngani Laumape (France); Vince Aso (Japan); Vaea Fifita (England), Ricky Riccitelli (Blues); Gareth Evans (Highlanders); Simon Hickey (Crusaders); Lolagi Visinia (Moana Pasifika), Jonathan Taumateine (Moana Pasifika); Orbyn Leger (Japan); Danny Toala (Moana Pasifika) Luke Campbell (France); Liam Mitchell (Italy); Kane Leaupepe (Retired); Fraser Armstrong (Retired)

Moana Pasifika

Moana Pasifika. (Source: Photosport)

Hookers: Ray Niuia, Sam Moli, Luteru Tolai

Props: Sekope Kepu, Isileli Tuungafasi, Joe Apikatoa, Tau Koloamatangi, Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Chris Apoua

Locks: Don Lolo, Mike McKee, Veikoso Poliniati, Alex McRobbie

Loose Forwards: Henry Stowers, Jack Lam, Sione Tuipulotu, Solomone Funaki, Penitoa Finau, Lotu Inisi, Sam Slade, Alamanda Motuga

Halfbacks: Ereatara Enari, Jonathan Taumateine, Manu Paea

First-fives: Christian Lealifano, Lincoln McClutchie, William Havili

Midfield: Levi Aumua, Danny Toala, Henry Taefu, Fine Inisi

Outside Backs: Lolagi Visinia, Neria Fomai, Tomasi Alosio, Solomone Kata, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tima Fainga'anuku, Anzelo Tuituvuki