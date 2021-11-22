Man in 40s with Covid-19 dies in Auckland

Source: 1News

A man in his 40s with Covid-19 has died, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

He died at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.

"Sadly, today we are reporting the death of a patient with Covid-19," the ministry said in a statement.

"No further information will be released until conversations with the man’s family have concluded.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this deeply sad time."

The death comes as 205 new community cases of the virus were reported on Monday.

There are now 85 people in hospital with Covid-19, including six in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

