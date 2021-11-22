205 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

There are 205 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Of the new cases 175 were in Auckland, 20 in Waikato, four in Northland, five in Bay of Plenty and one in Lakes District.

A man in his 40s has died of the virus in Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this deeply sad time," the ministry said.

It also said there was a new case in Palmerston North, which would be added to Tuesday's numbers.

The person is linked to an earlier case and had been isolating since November 17.

Health authorities had deemed the public health risk to be low, but encouraged anyone with Covid-19 symptoms in Pahiatua to get a test.

There had been positive wastewater results in the town on November 15, 16 and 18.

Those with symptoms, no matter how mild, in Horowhenua, Manawatū, and Tararua are also encouraged to get tested.

A total of 85 people are in hospital with the virus, with six in ICU or HDU.

The ministry said three of Northland's four cases are in Kaikohe and are linked to an existing case.

Northland's fourth case is a border worker who is yet to be linked to a known case. They are being interviewed.

Four of the Bay of Plenty's cases are linked to existing cases in Mt Maunganui.

Investigations are underway into any possible links between the fifth case and other known cases in the region.

The ministry said maintaining a high testing rate in the region will help contain the spread of the virus.

There is also one new case in the Lakes District. They are in Taupō and are a close contact of an earlier case.

Of Monday's 205 cases, 103 are linked, with 102 still to be linked to the current Delta outbreak.

The ministry also announced saliva testing for surveillance purposes for some groups of workers could be reduced from twice weekly to once a week.

It said there is no need for a follow-up nasopharyngeal swab to confirm a positive saliva test result.

The Government will be holding a post-Cabinet press conference at 4pm in which any change to Auckland's alert level settings will be announced.

On Sunday, 149 community cases were announced - the majority of them in Auckland.